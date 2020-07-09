Manhattan City Commission Passes Mask Ordinance No. 7488
(MANHATTAN, KS – July 9, 2020) Manhattan City Commissioners voted to pass an ordinance requiring masks or other face coverings in city limits at their meeting on Tuesday, July 7. Enforcement began today, Thursday July 9, 2020. The ordinance will expire at 11:59 p.m. on September 7, 2020.
The City of Manhattan Ordinance was modeled after Governor Kelly’s Executive Order 20-52, and adopted after Riley and Pottawotamie Counties overrode the Order.
Ordinance No. 7488 is posted on the City of Manhattan website at https://cityofmhk.com/DocumentCenter/View/59247/7488-Require-Face-Covering-070720 Please see the full text of the ordinance to see when masks are required and when people are exempt from mask requirements.
The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) will field complaints of ordinance violations by email at masks@rileycountypolice.org. Do not call 911 to report a violation of the ordinance.
RCPD posted a list of answers to Frequently Asked Questions on their website at http://www.rileycountypolice.org/faq/manhattan-mask-ordinance-faqs.
The City discourages residents and business owners from getting into arguments with individuals or businesses that do not comply with the ordinance. Instead, please model best behavior of helping to protect your health and fellow residents’ health by wearing a mask.
A violation of the new City Code provision is an infraction. Both the Riley County and KSU Police Departments can enforce violations, which will be prosecuted in the Manhattan Municipal Court. Law enforcement has the discretion to determine their enforcement policies and practices. An individual can be cited for failing to wear a mask when required, and the person responsible for a business/organization can be cited for failing to require employees or customers to wear a mask when required.
The ordinance includes a $5 fine for the first offense, a $10 fine for the second offense, and a $20 fine for a third or subsequent offense. The penalty provision does not include the possibility of jail time. In addition to the fine, Charter Ordinance No. 59 requires state and local court costs and fees of $98 to be assessed for this offense. The fine and $74.50 of the court costs can be worked off through community service, at the State of Kansas rate of $6/hour.
The mission of the City of Manhattan is to sustain order and protect public safety, promote public health, preserve the built environment, and enhance economic vitality. The city supports a regional community in which individuals and families develop and thrive. More information about the City of Manhattan is available online at www.cityofmhk.com, on Facebook at /Cityofmanhattan and on Twitter @cityofmhk.
