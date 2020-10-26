Manhattan City Commissioner Aaron Estabrook Tests Positive for COVID-19
(MANHATTAN, KANSAS – October 22, 2020) City Commissioner Aaron Estabrook notified City Administration today that he has he tested positive for COVID-19. Estabrook began experiencing symptoms on Saturday, October 17 and was tested Tuesday afternoon, October 20. His test results came back today. Estabrook has remained in isolation at his home since first experiencing symptoms on Saturday and used a Zoom connection to participate in the October 20 City Commission meeting virtually.
“The exposure likely occurred between October 10 and 17 and is due to community spread. I have not had any close contact with a positive patient, and have not had close contact with any other Commissioners” said Commissioner Estabrook. “I encourage everyone in the community to continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families safe. Keep your distance, wash your hands, wear your mask, and above all else, please stay home if you are sick.”
Anyone who had close contact with Commissioner Estabrook after October 15 is advised to complete a 14 day quarantine period and to contact a medical professional immediately if they begin experiencing any symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) define close contact as: Someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to test specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.
“My daughters are at their mom’s house and are quarantining there. They did not attend school this week because I was showing symptoms,” said Commissioner Estabrook. “My wife is experiencing some mild symptoms and is in isolation at home with me.”
Estabrook stated that he is experiencing many of the common symptoms of COVID-19 including body and muscle aches, fatigue, sore throat, cough, congestion, and loss of taste and smell.
Commissioner Estabrook plans to continue attending governmental meetings, such as next week’s Intergovernmental and City Commission meetings, virtually as long as his symptoms will allow.
