POTT. CO., May 21 -- The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachariah Bayless, 31, of rural Manhattan, Pottawatomie County, today on charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Child under the age of 18, according to a press release from Sheriff Shane Jager.
Zachariah Bayless turned himself into the Pottawatomie County Jail in Westmoreland. His crimes are suspected to have occurred between December 2020 and May 2021.
Bayless' bond is set at $25,000. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.
