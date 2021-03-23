WESTMORELAND, March 23 – Two Manhattan men have been arrested in conjunction with a Monday morning armed robbery in Westmoreland, according to a press release from Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Doug Adams.
At 5:50 a.m., Monday, sheriff's deputies had responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at the Short Stop convenience store, 101 South Highway 99, Westmoreland. Deputies arrived after the incident, and no one was reported injured. The deputies had a description of the car used by the suspects.
Adams said detectives were able to identify both subjects involved in the robbery and later Monday, Khoavun Raymond George, 21, Manhattan, was arrested in the 15000 block of Rock Creek Rd., rural Westmoreland. On Tuesday, deputies arrested Donovan J. OConnell, 19, Manhattan, in the 100 block of East Poyntz, in Manhattan.
The blue passenger car was also located and seized.
Both individuals were charged with aggravated robbery and, as of press time, were confined at the Pottawatomie County Jail awaiting bond.
Detectives continue to investigate the incident and there may be additional charges, the press release said. The Kansas Highway Patrol and Riley County Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact Detective Rob Gordon, Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip via the Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.
