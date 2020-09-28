Manhattan Regional Airport: Conducting Full-Scale Exercise
(Manhattan, Kan., September 28, 2020) The airport is conducting a full-scale exercise to test emergency responders’ abilities to respond to an aircraft incident. This exercise will take place on airport property near Wildcat Creek Rd. on Tuesday, September 29, from 2 to 4 PM. A portion of Wildcat Creek Rd. will be closed between the business park and Skyway Dr. with limited access for residents. The exercise will include a mock aircraft fuselage and manikins. Due to Covid-19 only emergency responders will be participating, including City of Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Police Department, Riley County Emergency Management, Riley County EMS and several others. The exercise will not impact daily operations.
