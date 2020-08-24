Manhattan Surgical Hospital Continues FIVE STAR Performance
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Manhattan Surgical Hospital has been recognized as a Five Star Hospital for patient experience by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
CMS, the federal administrator of the nation's major healthcare programs, released new patient experience star ratings July 31, giving only 266 hospitals a rating of five stars nationally. Only 10 hospitals in the State of Kansas received Five Stars.
CMS assigned a patient experience star rating to a total of 3,478 hospitals based on data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems collected from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019.
“Our staff and leadership are honored to be recognized for performing at the highest levels of patient satisfaction. All of our teams make every effort to develop and embrace a culture that consistently makes the patient experience a priority. Staff and Medical Staff take a personal interest in how our patients feel about the care they receive,” said Chris Stipe, Chief Executive Officer.
In early 2019, the Manhattan Surgical Hospital received a Five Star rating for overall performance from CMS. This rating included other performance measures in addition to the patient experience.
Manhattan surgical hospital delivers inpatient and outpatient surgery, endoscopy services and pain management services to the Manhattan region.
Manhattan Surgical Hospital is a physician owned and operated facility. The hospital has a partnership with Stormont Vail Health of Topeka, Kansas. For more information, visit the website, www.manhattansurgical.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.