WAMEGO, Dec. 2 -- Wearing face coverings in public places is now the law in Wamego.
The Wamego City Commission, in a move designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the community, approved an ordinance last night requiring masks in public places.
The ordinance takes effect this Thursday, December 10, upon publication in The Times, and remains in effect through Feb. 2, 2021, unless repealed earlier by the commission.
See full story in the Dec. 10 edition of The Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.