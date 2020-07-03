Masks Required in Riley County Starting Tomorrow
(RILEY COUNTY, KS - July 2, 2020) The Riley County Commissioners decided during a 4:00 p.m. meeting today to temporarily uphold Governor Kelly’s Executive Order #20-52 requiring that most Kansans must cover their nose and mouth with a mask while in public spaces, and in places where individuals are unable to maintain social distancing of six feet.
Executive Order #20-52 takes effect beginning 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3, and will remain in place at the state level until rescinded or until the current statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires – whichever is earlier.
The County Commission will re-evaluate this decision next week, after gathering more information from neighboring counties and the Manhattan City Commission. The County Commission could decide to continue to uphold the order, opt out of the order, or replace the order with a locally written requirement as part of the next Local Health Order.
A recording of the July 2 Riley County Commission meeting is available at https://youtu.be/4XqieVFVidw
At the last Manhattan City Commission meeting, on Tuesday, June 30, City Commissioners directed staff to draft an ordinance requiring masks in Manhattan city limits, which includes portions of both Riley and Pottawatomie Counties.
In a special meeting this afternoon, Pottawatomie County Commissioners passed Health Order #7; which opts Pottawatomie County out of the Governor’s Executive Order mandating masks.
For the public, this means that masks will be required in Riley County starting tomorrow morning and effective over the weekend. These regulations may change next week.
Masks are required in public spaces, including:
- Inside, or in line to enter, any indoor public space
- Healthcare settings, including but not limited to a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank
- Waiting for or riding on public transportation or while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle
- While outdoors in public spaces and unable to maintain a 6-foot distance between individuals (not including individuals who reside together) with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity
- Employees are working in any space visited by customers or members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time
- Employees are working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others.
- Employees are working in or walking through common areas, such as hallways, stairways, elevators, and parking facilities
- Customers, members, visitors, or members of the public are in a facility managed by the business or organization
- Employees are in any room or enclosed area where other people are present and are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance except for infrequent or incidental moments of contact.
To find a complete list of exemptions, please visit the www.governor.kansas.gov website and read Executive Order No. 20-52. Persons five years or under, persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability, or persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk related to their work are NOT required to wear a face covering.For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
