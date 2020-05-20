May 20, 2020 Pottawatomie County Community Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
8,539 (+199)
23 (17 recovered, 4 active, 2 probable)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
760 (+20)
0
COVID-19 related deaths
178 (+5)
0
Pending Tests
unknown
12
Total Tests
71,203 (+4,213)
439 (+27)
(numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last update; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays)
For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
A lot has changed since the last update on Monday! We just started Phase 1.5, and Governor Kelly announced yesterday that a modified Phase 2 begins this Friday, May 22, 2020, just in time for the holiday weekend. Under this modified order, organized group sports practices and centers may open. Additionally, indoor facilities such as arcades, theaters, and trampoline parks may open. The limit of persons allowed in mass gatherings has increased to 15, above the 10 currently approved, but less than the 30 originally planned for Phase 2. Bars, nightclubs, public swimming pools, fairs, festivals and the like remain closed during this phase.
Pottawatomie County intends to continue mirroring the governor’s Ad Astra plan, with no additional restrictions. An official County Health Order is expected in the near future. The change in the starting date and mass gathering limit for Phase 2 also affects the information in the previous Ad Astra plan. For an updated overview of the revised plan, please visit: https://covid.ks.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Reopen-Kansas-Framework-v6.2-5.19.20-At-a-Glance.pdf;
to view the plan in its entirety, please visit :
https://covid.ks.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Reopen-Kansas-Framework-v6.2-5.19.20-At-a-Glance.pdf.
Pottawatomie County has re-opened to the public by appointment only. Please be advised that when you arrive to access County services, you will need to answer a series of COVID-19 related questions (such as recent travel history, exposure to known COVID positive patients, etc.); and required to have your temperature taken. If you have a temperature greater than 100.3, for your health and safety, as well as the others in the building, you will need to reschedule your appointment. We will work with you as best we can to complete your service on-line or by telephone if possible, and if not will work with your schedule to add a new appointment. If your temperature is 100.3 or below, and you satisfactorily complete the questionnaire, you will be required to wear a mask (one will be provided, or you may bring your own), and may conduct your business with the appropriate County Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.