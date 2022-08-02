Dee McKee, Manhattan, has won her Republican primary bid for re-election tonight as the Pottawatomie County Commissioner District 1. No Democrat has filed to challenge her in November's general election.
McKee tallied 1,162 votes for 56.88 percent. Hans Kristian Tessman, St. George was second with 557 votes and "Papa Bear" Nathaniel Gotsch, Manhattan, was third with 324.
Pottawatomie COunty also voted yes on the constitutional amendment question, with 56.48 percent or 5,184 votes.
These are unofficial election results. The post election audit will take place in the County Administration Building at 8 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5.
