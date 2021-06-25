(Manhattan, Kan., June 25, 2021) — The Manhattan Fire Department would like to encourage everyone to have a safe and happy Independence Day. Many people associate Independence Day celebrations with fireworks. According to the National Fire Protection Association, the only safe way to view fireworks is to attend a professional show. Consumer fireworks pose a risk for burns and injuries to yourself and your family.
"If you choose to purchase and discharge fireworks, follow all safety rules and discharge fireworks in a safe location away from people" said Fire Marshal Jake Powell. “And when you are finished, it is imperative that you wet down the fireworks and put them in a non-combustible container away from your home. It seems like every year we have a fire caused by discarded fireworks, and unfortunately some with major property damage.”
Please make sure to follow the City of Manhattan’s basic firework regulations:
- Discharge is allowed from 8 a.m. to midnight July 1 through July 4
- Sales are allowed from noon July 1 through midnight July 4
- It is unlawful to discharge fireworks in streets, alleys, parks or on public property.
- It is unlawful to throw or shoot fireworks in the direction of people or vehicles.
- It is unlawful to ignite aerial luminaries, sometimes called sky lanterns or floating lanterns.
- It is unlawful to ignite bottle rockets and M80s in the State of Kansas.
Each July 4th, over 9,000 people, more than a third of which are children under 15, are injured by consumer fireworks. Half of the injuries are to extremities and a third are to the eye or other part of the head.
Fireworks Safety Tips:
- Fireworks should only be discharged under adult supervision.
- Always read the fireworks label for proper firing instructions.
- Use fireworks only in a clear area away from houses, buildings, and dry grass.
- Fireworks should not be ignited in glass or metal containers.
- Never hold fireworks in your hand when lighting.
- Keep observers at a safe distance.
- Have a bucket of water, garden hose, or fire extinguisher available in the immediate area.
- Soak used fireworks overnight in a bucket of water prior to disposal
If any media partners would like to see a fireworks stand inspection, please contact Deputy Chief Ryan Almes, Manhattan Fire Department, at 785-587-4508 or almes@cityofmhk.com. City ordinances with full details concerning fireworks are available on the City’s website, https://www.cityofmhk.com/2116/Fireworks-Safety
Follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/manhattanfiredepartment) and Twitter (@ManhattanFD).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.