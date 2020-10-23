Mill and overlay on K-99, Frankfort to Wamego to begin Wednesday
Revised start date – Thursday, Oct. 29
A mill and overlay project on K-99 from the north city limits of Frankfort to Wamego, to begin Wednesday, Oct. 21, weather permitting.
The project will begin with one crew working in Frankfort and another crew working south of the bridge, just south of Frankfort. The portion of the project in Frankfort is expected to be finished in a week. Work on the remaining parts of the project will continue until it gets too cold to lay asphalt. Expected completion of this project is spring of 2021.
Work will occur during daylight hours. Each work area will control traffic using their own set of flaggers and pilot car operation. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.
Shilling Construction of Manhattan is the contractor on the $4.5 million project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.
