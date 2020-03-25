Mill and overlay project, U.S. 24 near St. Marys to continue March 30
A mill and overlay project on U.S. 24 near St. Marys will continue March 30, weather permitting, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The project is expected to be completed by the end of May. Work on the project will occur west of Wamego to Belvue, then to the east of St. Marys, approximately mile markers 329-346, during daylight hours. One-lane traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays and add extra time to their travel schedules.
Bettis Asphalt and Construction, Inc. of Topeka is the contractor on the $2.5 million project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.
