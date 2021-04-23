The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating Rachel Dawn Stevens, 40, Westmoreland, Kan., according to a press release by Sheriff Shane Jager.
Rachel is a white female, approximately 5'5", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. There is no clothing description at this time. She drives a white 2015 KIA Sportage bearing Kansas Registration, which is also missing.
She was last believed to be in the Havensville area in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Anyone with information on Rachel's location is asked to please contact Deputy Gordon at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, 785-457-3353 or leave a tip via Crimestoppers at www.ptsheriff.com
