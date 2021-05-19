The Museum of the Kansas National Guard will host the Remembering Our Fallen exhibit from June 9-14. The exhibit is a photographic war memorial honoring our country's military fallen from The War on Terror. The traveling display includes both military and personal photos. The display's legacy is to remember these fallen men and women and to speak their names.
The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, June 9, at noon to Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard. Admission is free and open to the public. Daily hours for the display will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The opening ceremony will include guest speakers Gov. Laura Kelly and Col. Dan Skoda, 190th Air Refueling Wing commander. The laying of a Gold Star family wreath and a Color Guard presentation will also take place.
The memorial includes 32 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of over 5,000 of our nation's military fallen since Sept. 11, 2001. This memorial was unveiled nationally at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., in late 2017.
Event details for Remembering Our Fallen, hosted by the Museum of the Kansas National Guard, are available at http://www.kansasguardmuseum.com/event/rof
The Remembering Our Fallen tour schedule and additional information is available at www.RememberingOurFallen.org
For additional information, please contact retired Brig. Gen. Ed Gerhardt at 785-862-1020 or office@kngmuseum.org
