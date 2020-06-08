New Kansas Bicycle Map now available
The 2020-2022 edition of the Kansas Bicycle Map is now available. Whether you’re looking to cycle from one county to the next or across the entire state, this edition has a lot to offer those planning a short trip or a long ride.
“The 2020 map features trails and bike routes for cyclists at all levels of experience and also highlights recreational opportunities,” said Jenny Kramer, Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator for the Kansas Department of Transportation. “In addition to the statewide view, you will find several insets that zoom into communities that have developed networks for cyclists.”
Maps are available free of charge and can be ordered on the new KDOT Transportation bicycle map request portal: https://kdotapp.ksdot.org/BicycleMapRequest/. Bicycle Safety Tips cards are also available for order. To view these items prior to ordering, visit: http://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burRail/bike/ksbicyclemap.asp.
This year's map includes many features such as:
- Featured inset map highlighting cycling routes in Barton County
- Kansas Rail Trail Map
- Kansas and National Historic and Scenic Byways
- A list of recreation areas and amenities
- Ranges of daily traffic volume
- Availability of shoulders on the State Highway System
- State bicycle laws and safety tips
- Cross-country bicycle routes: U.S. Bicycle Routes 76 and 66, Trans-America Trail, and American Discovery Trail
- Biking Across Kansas (BAK) routes from 2016 and 2018
- 15 inset maps showcasing local bicycle networks
For more information or to order maps by email or phone, please contact Kramer at Jenny.Kramer@ks.gov or call (785) 296-5186.
