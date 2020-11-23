The Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), acting in their roles in addition to their role as the Pottawatomie County Board of Health, passed Public Health Order #9 today. The full order is available on our website: https://www.pottcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/3967/Public-Health-Order-9. This new order is in response to Governor Kelly’s Executive Order No. 20-68 requiring all individuals in Kansas to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or other face covering in situations specified in the order. Her order further required all Counties that have opted out of her previous mask mandate to take additional action, or be deemed to accept this order if no action taken.
A lengthy discussion was held at this morning’s meeting, both in support of the mask mandate as well as those who were in favor of allowing more local choice. After listening to the comments the BOCC decided to continue opting out of the Governor’s mask mandate, stating that Pottawatomie County has seen a lower per capita infection rate than neighboring counties. In passing Health Order #9, they also reiterated the importance of everyone following mitigation techniques whenever and wherever possible. While wearing a mask is not required throughout the County, it is still highly encouraged in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.
Additionally, the Commission specified allowing and encouraging local municipalities, cities and townships within the boundaries of Pottawatomie County, to enact their own ordinances if they believe it is in their best interest to do so. As always, private businesses may require additional measures, such as requiring masks, even though the County does not require them.
The Kansas Department of Emergency Management (KDEM) has a website devoted to County response policies, and they will update it as more information becomes available. To see how other counties in the state are responding to the governor’s executive order, please visit https://kdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html?fbclid=IwAR2bm2Y87IiRy_i9uZSC-euEzoOC4ZamhUElaYtft6iZovK27jJNWr7lBdc#/24011ba92bdf400d975228148aea547b
By the Numbers:
Total Positive COVID-19 Cases: 655 (+41), 111 Active (+18), 5 pending, 544 recovered
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations. 2 current (-1 per Pt. Co. Health Department), 25 cumulative (per KDHE, no change)
COVID-19 related deaths. 2 (potential, still waiting on KDHE verification)
Total Tests: 4,433 (per KDHE), 4,664 (per Pt. HEalth Dept +205)
