NRCS Announces Monarch Butterfly Habitat Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) Funding Application Cutoff for May 29, 2020
SALINA, Kansas, April 29, 2020–Troy J. Munsch, Acting State Conservationist, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) announced funding to help landowners improve, restore, manage, and conserve habitat for Monarch Butterflies on agricultural and Tribal lands. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) has joined NRCS in a Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) to offer financial assistance to help agricultural producers increase milkweed and monarch nectoring plants on agricultural land to improve habitat needs for Monarch Butterflies.
“This is a great opportunity for us to work together,” said Munsch. “Monarch Butterflies are an important element in the pollination of crops and other types of plants.”
NRCS is providing funding through the Conservation Stewardship Program (CStP). There will be a fiscal year 2020 CStP application evaluation period for this RCPP project. The application evaluation period will be for applications received by May 29, 2020.
Targeted areas where CStP funds will be available for agricultural producers interested in implementing conservation practices include all counties in Kansas. Funding will go toward conservation improvement practices such as milkweed plantings, pollinator plantings, brush management, prescribed grazing, as well as others.
For more information contact Sharonté E. Williams by phone at (785) 823-4569 or email sharonte.williams@usda.gov. More information on RCPP and other programs is available here.
USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. Program staff will continue to work with producers by phone, and using online tools. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with NRCS are required to call their Service Center to schedule a phone appointment. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
