Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.