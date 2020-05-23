WAMEGO, May 23 -- Jeffrey Blake Howell, 51, Topeka, was injured in a single car accident this evening on Kansas Highway 99, south of Wamego, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.
The report stated that, according to witnesses, Howell was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry northbound on K99, traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle entered the east ditch near the Homestead Rd. intersection and overturned. The accident occurred at 5:57 p.m.
Howell was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries, the report said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
