The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library is now closed to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We plan to reopen on Monday, April 6, pending approval by health authorities to do so at that time.
The global outbreak of COVID-19 is a rapidly-evolving situation. In effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and based on recent county closings, as well as the available information from local, state and federal health officials, The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library has temporarily closed all locations, including libraries in Alma, Eskridge, Onaga, St. Marys, Alta Vista, Harveyville, Olsburg, and Westmoreland
WHAT TO DO IN THE MEANTIME:
· Please do not return items at this time.
· Items currently checked out will not be due until the library reopens.
· No fines or fees will be charged during this time.
· Items you currently have on reserve, will be held for you until after the library reopens.
· All Interlibrary Loan materials borrowed from other Kansas Libraries have been renewed. Please do not return these items at this time.
· Book donations will not be accepted until further notice.
· All Library programs are cancelled until further notice.
Patrons can access their library account online at https://pottwab.agverso.com/ To login enter you library card barcode number. If you have already set up an online account use the password you created at that time. If this is your first time to use the online system type in the pasword: USERPASS - You will then be prompted to create your own password.
The Library may be closed but our eLibrary resources are still available 24/7
Check out ebooks and digital audio books with your PWRL Library card at sunflowerelibrary. overdrive.com/ or with your State of Kansas Library eCard at kslib.info/128/Digital-Book-eLending
Instructional guides for using many popular online services can be downloaded from the library website at home.oct.net/pwrlad/onlinepatronaccts.html
The Kansas State Library has announced free statewide access to some awesome new book sites! Tumbleweed Press has generously provided the following databases for free without login or authentication through August 31, 2020.
TumbleBooks eBooks for kids
TumbleMath - K-6,
TeenBookCloud – 7-12,
AudioBookCloud — all ages; and
RomanceBookCloud — ”for the adult reader”
Links to these resources can be found on the Kansas State Library Digital Book eLending page at https://kslib.info/128/Digital-Book-eLending. “Read as many books as you want, when you want, and on any device. There are no check-outs, holds, or bulky downloads. Books are available instantly.”
Patrons may continue to access free wifi from outside the library in parking areas. Network information and passwords are posted on the library doors at each location.
If you and your children or grandchildren are missing your weekly storytime at the library you might try Storyline at https://www.storylineonline.net/library/ for a virtual reading of a good book! The SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s award-winning children’s literacy website, Storyline Online, streams videos featuring celebrated actors reading children’s books alongside creatively produced illustrations.
Library staff will be available to answer questions by email at pwrldr@gmail.com. If you don’t have email, leave a voicemail by calling (785) 437-2778. We will return your calls as we are able.
Find more information and updates about library services that are available to you during this time at www.pottwab.org or by following the Library Facebook at facebook.com/ pottwab.reglib.
