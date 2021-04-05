A pavement marking project on I-70 in Riley and Wabaunsee counties to begin today, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. Work will occur from mile marker 316 to mile marker 342, during daylight hours. Project is expected to be completed by the end of July, weather permitting.
Work includes replacing pavement markings on I-70 as well as the interchanges.
Traffic control will consist of signage, cones, barricades, and an arrow display to reduce traffic to one lane. One lane of traffic will be open in each direction on I-70 and drivers can access all interchanges for the duration of the project. Work will be completed in sections and traffic control will move with each section.
