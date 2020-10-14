WAMEGO (Oct. 14, 2020) An accident occurred at the Wamego Aquatic Center's indoor pool yesterday, according to a statement released this afternoon by Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem.
“An adult male, later identified as Wyatt Balman, passed away as a result of the accident,” the statement said.
The remainder of the statement notes the Wamego Aquatic Center will be closed until further notice pending an investigation of the incident.
Units from the Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie County EMS had responded to the last night's accident. The victim was transported to the Wamego Health Center, according to Police Chief Michael Baker, in a on-scene statement.
The death was announced earlier today by Manhattan High School Principal Michael Dorst in an email to Manhattan school staff.
“I have very sad and unfortunate news to share about one of our Manhattan High School alumni. Thomas 'Wyatt' Balman, class of 2018, was involved in an accident at the Wamego pool yesterday and has passed away," he wrote.
Dorst went on to express condolences to the Balman family. “They have done a lot for us. My heart is breaking for their loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”
