Pottawatomie County, March 27 -- After Gov. Laura Kelly yesterday announced the Ad Astra plan to open Kansas would expire at midnight, decisions were left up to local county health officers on how to accomplish the reopening.
Pottawatomie County decided to advise residents to follow the Ad Astra Plan, which was redefined as guidelines, according to Crystal Malchose, county public information officer.
"Members of the (Pottawatomie County) Emergency Operations center met this morning with the Board of Commissioners, legal counsel and medical professionals to determine the best plan for Pottawatomie County," she said in a press release. "After much debate, the members reached a consensus for advancing the county in re-opening and created Health Order #5."
She summarized the order, noting, "aside from limiting mass gatherings, our order advises everyone to follow the governor's guidelines. As before, local agencies -- city officials, individual business owners, etc., may have more stringent requirements, but may not have more lenient allowances."
According to the order, mass gatherings of more than 50 individuals are still prohibited. The order defines those as, "instances in which individuals are in one location and are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance between individuals (not including individuals who reside together) with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity."
Additionally, outdoor and large indoor entertainment venues with the capacity of 2,000 or more may not open.
Malchose reminded citizens the goal is to move the county forward to full re-opening in a "safe, controlled manner ... without significantly increasing the risk to our population."
She added it was important to continue using best practices which include wearing a mask in public, sanitizing surfaces and frequent hand washing.
As part of her news release, Malchose also released the day's statistics. There have been a total of 25 positive COVID-19 cases in Pottawatomie County, with 21 recovered. There are two active and two probable. The county has had 506 tests, with is up 37 from the last report. Five tests are pending.
Editor's Note: The full text of Health Order #5 can be found at: https://www.pottcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/3457/Public-Health-Order-5
