State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
9,719 (+382)
28 (22 recovered, 3 active, 3 probable)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
840 (+20)
0
COVID-19 related deaths
208 (+3)
0
Pending Tests
unknown
7
Total Tests
94,949 (+10,461)
592 (+86)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last update; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
As of today, Monday, June 1, 2020, County offices fully opened to the public, no appointment necessary. Our County Offices are open with staff available Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (with the exception of the Health Department, which is open 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.). PLEASE NOTE: In order to ensure we can process citizens effectively and efficiently while still maintaining our workforce, the buildings will lock at 4:00 p.m. We will continue to offer service to any citizens in the building at 4:00 p.m., and can assist on-line and telephonically until closing, however no new entries will be allowed after 4:00 p.m. daily. This change is in effect through at least Friday, June 12, 2020. A determination to maintain that status or resume regular opening hours will post prior to that date.
Additionally, we are still able to handle many service requests on-line, through the mail, or over the phone. If you would prefer to handle your business without having to come to our offices in Westmoreland, we are happy to assist you however and whenever possible remotely. Visit our online services page https://www.pottcounty.org/494/Online-Services to learn more!
Please continue to follow the guidelines issued by KDHE and the CDC, follow social distancing recommendations, wear a mask when out in public, and remember to check on those who are high risk.
Please visit the KDHE Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) page for more information: https://ks-kdhecovid19.civicplus.com/faq.aspx
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
