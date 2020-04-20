Pottawatomie County added one new positive case late on Friday, April 17, 2020, according to Crystal Malchose, county public information officer.
This brings the total positive diagnosed cases of Covid-19 in Pottawatomie County to six (6). The most recent case is self-isolating and working with the County Health Officials to identify close contacts and places visited. The Health Department will reach out to individuals and/or businesses that need to take steps related to interactions with the individual.
The other five cases have recovered, Malchose said.
The state total is 1,986 with 100 deaths.
Please continue to abide by the Governor’s Stay-At-Home order, and participate in mitigation efforts to prevent further spread of the virus.
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
