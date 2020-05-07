Pottawatomie County, May 7, 2020 -- The total number of cases in Pottawatomie County stands at 16 -- 11 recovered, four active and one probable*. There are no hospitalizations and no deaths.
*What is “probable”?
From the KDHE website https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas “As of May 7, 2020, confirmed and probable cases are included in the case totals.
A confirmed case is defined as a person who tested positive by molecular testing for the novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2), which causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
A probable case is defined as a person with: a) presumptive lab evidence (serology) with COVID-19 symptoms or epi-linked to a confirmed case, or b) no lab testing with COVID-19 symptoms and epi-linked to a confirmed case.”
What is a Local Health Officer? What duties does one have? How do they operate?
Many of our updates have indicated a decision or recommendation made by “the Local County Health Officer”, however many people do not fully understand that role.
Each county appoints a local health officer, and he/she operates under state statute. Among other duties and responsibilities, the local health officer must (emphasis added):
“… local health officer having knowledge of any infectious or contagious disease, or of a death from such disease, within their jurisdiction, shall immediately exercise and maintain a supervision over such case or cases during their continuance, seeing that all such cases are properly cared for and that the provisions of this act as to isolation, restriction of communication, quarantine and disinfection are duly enforced…. The local health officer is hereby empowered and authorized to prohibit public gatherings when necessary for the control of any and all infectious or contagious disease.”
Therefore, it is under this authority that Local Health Orders are designed and passed.
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
