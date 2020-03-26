Pottawatomie County, Kan. (March 26, 2020) — In this time of national concern, Pottawatomie County officials want to keep you updated on a daily basis in regards to COVID-19. Your safety, health and security is our top priority.
As of March 26, there are 168 cases in Kansas, one case in Pottawatomie County (at home recovering).
The Pottawatomie County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) personnel would like to commend our County businesses for complying with the Order issued by the County Health Board this past Saturday, March 21, 2020. We know this is a difficult time for all of us; however, the community as a whole understands the importance of following the information provided. We encourage Pottawatomie County citizens to continue following social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines.
If you have specific questions you would like addressed, please e-mail them to pio@pottcounty.org. We will do the best we can to address your concerns.
