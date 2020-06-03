POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, JUNE 3 --
This morning, County officials, the County Health Officer, and medical professionals discussed the next step for Pottawatomie County in moving forward to a full re-opening. Health Order #6, currently in draft form, but expected to be finalized and signed by Friday, June 5, 2020, takes the County one step forward in the process. As drafted, this Order, which goes into effect when the current order expires, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, increases the mass gathering limit to 100 persons. This order is scheduled to last for three weeks (21 days), followed by a phase out. The continuation of this process still depends on the continued impact of the virus in Pottawatomie County.
At the state level, Governor Kelly announced today her support for a bipartisan bill that limits her emergency powers, yet maintains the State’s response to the COVID crisis over the next six months. While there are parts of the bill she does not fully agree with, Governor Kelly felt the overall direction of the bill works to benefit Kansas citizens, “…my priority is and will always be the interests of Kansans first,” she said. “I believe that the majority of this legislation accomplishes that and upholds my commitment to work across the aisle to move our state forward.” At the time of this update, the bill was still being debated by the state legislature. More information on Governor Kelly’s comments and response to the bill is available at https://www.kansas.com/news/politics-government/article243230656.html?fbclid=IwAR1BPFkGAVXZhoKQ5vkKOs6rhTRnniO6z1Sread2WrjUgmdKFtRQEqMAGHQ
Also in this update, total positive COVID-19 cases in Pott. Co are 29, with 23 recovered, three active and three probable. There are seven tests pending, 611 tests have been done.
