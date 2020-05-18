MAY 18 – Pottawatomie County has 22 total positive COVID-19 cases, of which 16 are recovered, four are active and two are probable. Six tests are pending.
There have been no COVID-19 related deaths.
For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Phase 1.5 of the Governor’s “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas – Kansas COVID-19” begins today. Pottawatomie County Health Officer and Health Department Director Lisa Kenworthy presented Health Order #3 to the Board of County Commissioners this morning. Health Order #3 supersedes previous Health Orders, and mirrors Governor Kelly’s Executive Order No. 20-31 To review the County’s newest Health Order, please visit https://www.pottcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/3445/Phase-15-Reopening-Pott-County; to see the Governor’s Executive Order implementing Phase 1.5 of “Ad Astra”, please visit her Executive Order page at https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/EO-20-31-Implementing-Phase-1.5-of-Ad-Astra-Plan-Executed.pdf.
Please be aware that while Pottawatomie County has chosen to mirror the Governor’s phase, local municipalities and businesses may not have more lenient rules, however they may choose to follow more stringent guidelines and/or industry regulations. While they be allowed and authorized to open at this time, it is up to the individual municipalities and business orders to determine if they will open, and to what extent.
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
