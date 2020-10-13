Pottawatomie County, Kan. (October 13, 2020) — The Pottawatomie County Health Department has confirmed at least five (5) people affiliated with the Justice Center in Westmoreland, Kansas have contracted COVID-19. Staff are currently taking steps to ensure the health and safety of employees, inmates, and visitors to the building. In an effort to address the concerns and mitigate additional spread, the Justice Center building shall be closed to the public effective immediately.
Additional information will be shared with the public once a plan for moving forward has been identified and approved. If you have been in the Justice Center within the last 14 days, you are encouraged to monitor your health for symptoms of COVID-19. If you feel sick, seek healthcare and ask to be tested.
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, please visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov or the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) webpage at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
