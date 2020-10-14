Pottawatomie County, Kan. (October 14, 2020) — Yesterday Pottawatomie County announced a cluster identified at the Justice Center in Westmoreland, Kansas. Contact tracing interviews revealed that several of the staff members who tested positive were also in attendance at a funeral for a recently departed employee. The funeral took place in Manhattan, Saturday afternoon October 10, 2020.
Anyone who attended the funeral on October 10 or who has been at the Justice Center within the last 14 days are encouraged to monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19. If you feel sick, seek healthcare and ask to be tested.
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, please visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov or the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) webpage at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
