Pottawatomie County has 24 positive COVID-19 cases, with 17 recovered, five active and two probable. Four hundred sixty nine tests have been administered.
For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Phase 2 of the Governor’s “Ad Astra: A Plan to Re-open Kansas” is effective today. Pottawatomie County’s Health Order #4 is available on the County website at https://www.pottcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/3452/Phase-II-Re-Opening-Plan-Pott-County. As with Phase 1.5, this Health Order mirrors the Governor’s Order with no additional restrictions or limitations. We would like to remind everyone that while businesses are re-opening and services are renewing, this does not mean COVID-19 is no longer a concern. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home if you do not feel well, and wash your hands often.
We would also like to remind citizens of the importance in maintaining routine pediatric appointments at this time and in the future. Pediatricians are open and health departments are open – ensure your children are seen regularly for check-ups and ensure they are up-to-date on their immunizations. Preventing other diseases through vaccines can help our children stay healthier overall. Pottawatomie County Health Department is open Monday through Friday (closed holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You may contact them at 785-457-3719 to schedule an appointment for your child(ren).
Aside from COVID and its effects on our daily behaviors, this is Memorial Day weekend - normally a time to get outside, remember and reflect, and enjoy spending time with loved ones and remembering lost loved ones. While we hope you are still able to do most of that, we advise you to pay particular attention to the weather forecast before adventuring out anywhere. Springtime in Kansas means threats of severe weather, including tornados. Weather can change in an instant. Be aware, be cautious, be safe.
As Monday is the Memorial Day Holiday – please expect an abbreviated update. Thank you for understanding.
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
