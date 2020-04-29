Pottawatomie County has one new case of COVID-19, for a total of 10. Seven are recovering and three are active. There have been 200 tests in the county and nine tests are pending.
The Governor announced today that she intends to sign an Executive Order tomorrow extending her Emergency Declaration through May 14, 2020, to allow us to continue receiving Federal resources and assistance. She also indicated tomorrow evening, she will have a press release on reopening the State. The Pottawatomie County Health Officer, with approval of the Board of Health, intends to release the County’s re-opening order on Friday. This allows the opportunity to ensure the County’s order complies with the State Order.
Today’s EOC update to the Commission addressed the regional meeting held yesterday with representatives from the City of Manhattan, Riley County, Geary County, and others. This was a collaborative meeting to address a consistent and balanced approach to re-opening across the area. Additionally, a local physician asked that we keep in mind the goal is prevention when re-opening. We should remember that nearly 80% of the people in our region have not had this virus yet. Medical facilities will continue to have COVID-19 patients. We are going to see flare-ups, and the healthcare system has its limits. The high volume testing is not here yet for Pottawatomie County, nor is the antibody testing. We will have flare-ups as we open the County - through the summer, and especially in the fall. It is still unknown what this virus is going to do. Without more knowledge of this virus to be able to prevent, it is difficult to overcome.
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov. You may elect to receive notice of life-safety messages by signing up for the Everbridge NE Kansas Regional Notification System. If you wish to receive these alerts, please visit our website https://www.pottcounty.org/431/Emergency-Alerts and select the “Sign Up” icon. These messages are categorized as Community Information and Public Health alerts.
If you have questions or need assistance with signing up, contact Emergency Management at 785-457-3358.
