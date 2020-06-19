Pottawatomie County will not extend Public Health Order #6 and will begin to phase out the County's restrictions and limitations.
Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners/Board of County Health met with the Health Officer this morning along with other members of the Emergency Operations Center and members of the medical community. The topic of discussion was the number of positive cases in Pottawatomie County, and the continued increase. The hope is to see a slower increase in the number of positives, or a plateauing. The Health Officer recommended, and the medical officer agreed, that the County’s Public Health Order #6 be extended for at least another 10-14 days. The Health Officer indicated the county has at least one cluster, and possibly more. Additional information should be available, if not today, early next week.
The Commission addressed that the County still has zero hospitalizations and zero deaths, indicating the steps taken have worked to keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed. The conversation included reasons for extending the order, and for phasing out of the County placing restrictions at all. Publish guidelines, strongly recommend people taking precautions, and provide them with self-responsibility rather than government mandates. A recommendation by Commissioner Riat, and strongly supported by both Commissioner Weixelman and Commissioner McKee, for front page information regarding Covid-19 and the steps people can take to mitigate the spread of the virus. “It may sound political, but it’s not, we just want to ensure our citizens are informed,” stated Commissioner McKee. The medical director suggested we include additional mask information; in summary: I wear a mask to protect you, you wear a mask to protect me.
In summary, the County decided not to extend Public Health Order #6, and to phase out the County’s restrictions and limitations. We still strongly recommend citizens follow the governor’s Ad Astra guidelines for re-opening, as well as industry rules, and CDC/KDHE recommendations. Limit people gathering if you cannot maintain social distancing, sanitize, and wear a mask. We will reach out to area newspapers about creating a “Covid Corner” for weekly updates and recommendations. These community updates will continue on Mondays-Wednesday-Fridays, and other days as needed, for the foreseeable future.
We end today’s update on a positive note: The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office received some very good news this morning as all COVID-19 tests were negative for the selected employee’s and inmates tested on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Sheriff Jager and Undersheriff Adams indicate they are continuing to follow the Health Department guidelines; and thank the Pottawatomie County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for all their hard work in assisting us during this time.
COVID-19 numbers -- 46 total positive cases in Pottawatomie County, up two from the last report with 29 recovered, 13 active, four probable. No hospitalizations or related deaths. Twenty-three pending tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.