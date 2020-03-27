Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High 67F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.