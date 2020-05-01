May 1, 2020 – The Pottawatomie County Health Officer, along with the Board of Health, have approved Phase I of the county's order to gradually reopen after the COVID-19 shutdowns.
This order was approved today, after Governor Laura Kelly released the state-wide plan, dubbed “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” in a press conference last night.
“She has indicated local governments may have more stringent requirements, but may not have more lenient allowances,” said Crystal Malchose, county public information officer, in a press release.
Malchose added officials expect to see an increase in positive COVID cases in both the state and the county.
“With the CDC and KDHE adding additional criteria to the list of symptoms, and more (test) kits available, more tests are completed and processed,” she said. “This allows us to identify and isolate/quarantine those with COVID more effectively and efficiently. Our goal is to limit the hospitalizations and fatalities of those who do contract COVID.”
Pottawatomie County's plan has been prepared to “offer guidance on a safe, stepwise reopening”.
The plan notes, “We understand that restarting the economic activity is one of our county's priorities at this time, along with keeping the community safe and limiting the spread of COVID-19. Now (that) winning this fight has become a marathon, rather than a sprint, this is a critical time to be thoughtful and careful.”
The plan lists various metrics to determine the spread of the virus – how many citizens have immunity, positive tests compared to total tests, death rate, hospitalizations, hospital capacity and enough accessibility to personal personal protective equipment (PPE).
It also stresses following KDHE travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas along with minimizing or eliminating non-essential travel. Staying at home is encouraged, especial for high-risk individuals, as is social distancing and the wearing of cloth masks in public. Personal hygiene – hand washing, avoid touching the face, along with surface disinfection will continue to be vital. Also knowing the symptoms and calling the physician when needed.
Phase I of the plan, the only phase released Friday, begins Monday and is effective for at least 14 days. It closely mirrors the state plan.
Items on the plan include, but are not limited to:
• Mass gatherings are limited to 10 or less.
• Essential businesses should screen employees for fevers or other symptoms of COVID-19, be encouraged to wear masks and engage in social distancing, stagger work shifts, etc.
• Restaurant dining in is allowed, with up to 50 percent occupancy but must adhere to social distancing. No waiting areas, reservations encouraged, no common areas for food and drink, and all dine-in and seating must close no later that 10 p.m.
• Non-essential retail must provide shopping cart sanitation supplies, employees and public are encouraged to wear masks and one-way flow of movement should be considered. Hand sanitizer should be readily available throughout the premises.
• Long-term care facilities will still prohibit outside visitors, along with other health and safety precautions.
• Parents and caregivers should not enter child care facilities and they must adhere to state and local regulations, carried out in stable groups of 10 or fewer and have enhanced cleaning.
• Religious services must adhere to social distancing guidelines and churches are encouraged to use online, radio or other telecommunication tools.
• Parks and other public places are open, but use of playground equipment and picnic tables is prohibited.
Still closed under Phase I are personal care businesses such as salons, barber shops and massage facilities; gyms and fitness centers; bars and nightclubs; and public swimming pools.
“As the county reopens, we want to remind citizens to complete a personal risk assessment before going out,” Malchose concluded. “A business opening doesn't mean you're required to visit that business and no person should feel pressured to make unnecessary excursions. Those who are in high risk categories should take extra precautions if they choose to go out.”
COVID related health questions can be e-mailed to COVID@pottcounty.org.
