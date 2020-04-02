Pottawatomie Co. KS, April 2 -- There are still only two confirmed cases in Pottawatomie County, said Crystal Malchose in her daily press community update, which was released at 4:15 p.m. today.
Those are the same two cases which have been previously reported. There are 553 cases state-wide.
"There are still two, regardless of what rumors you may have heard otherwise," Malchose said.
Still have questions about what is considered an “essential business” as identified in the Governor’s stay-at-home order? A Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page has been added to the Governor’s website. Please visit https://governor.kansas.gov/kansas-essential-functions-faq/ to help find the answers you are seeking.
We still strongly encourage all citizens to stay home if you have that option. Rediscover your family; binge watch that show you’ve been meaning to check-out; introduce your kids/grandkids to your favorite board game. The best way to end this is for people to follow state and local orders and recommendations. Your help matters!
