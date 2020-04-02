Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.