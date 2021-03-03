Numbers:
Active cases: 8 (-4), 1,772 total
Hospitalizations: 0 current, 64 total
Deaths: 27 (+1)
Tests: 6,593 (+15)
COVID-19 Vaccine sign-ups: Visit https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup or if you’d like assistance, call 785-457-1432. If you would like to confirm your name is on the list, please call, or e-mail pio@pottcounty.org. We are conducting COVID-19 clinics, prioritizing those that are 65 and older. If you qualify, and are on the list, we should get to you soon!
Vaccine data in Kansas. For a “Vaccination Overview” for the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas, visit https://www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data for information on total number of people vaccinated, total doses administered, total doses distributed, and the percent of Kansans who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, among other information. Like the case numbers, this information is updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Phase 2 Priority Update: We are almost done with the 65 and older priority group! This means we will soon be moving into the other sections of Phase 2. We will start with congregate settings, then move on to high-contact critical workers. Governor Kelly stated today, that the State is expected to receive 23,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in addition to the 130,000 already expected doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. It is not known at this time how many of those new Johnson & Johnson doses will come to Pottawatomie County.
Congregate settings include but are not limited to the following:
§ Congregate childcare institutions, adult and child protective services
§ Corrections facilities, including jails and juvenile justice facilities
§ Adult care homes, residents, and staff in home plus facilities not covered in Phase 1
§ Home caregivers (paid or unpaid), personal care aides
High-contact critical workers To clarify - Workers providing critical services who are at a higher risk of being infected, because their jobs require consistent and close contact with a large number of individuals:
§ Grocery store workers and food services
§ Food processing, including meat processing plants
§ Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants
§ Workers in the following industries, if they regularly need to be in high-risk settings to perform their duties:
§ Retail, warehouses, and sales outlets
§ Agriculture
§ Supply of critical services or materials for the COVID response (e.g., personal protective equipment (PPE)
§ The U.S. Postal Service
§ Department of Motor Vehicles
Area updates:
MANHATTAN: At the Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Manhattan City Commission meeting, they approved (4 to 1) the first reading of an ordinance that extends the city facemask mandate to Sunday, May 16, 2021. The decision does not authorize the extension; it simply allows the ordinance to move forward for a second reading, and final determination, at the March 16th commission meeting. If the ordinance is not approved, the current mask mandate expires on April 1st.
WAMEGO: Wamego’s City Commission voted 3-2 to extend the City’s mask mandate until Saturday, April 10, 2021.
