William Drive
Beginning Monday April 5th work to extend the water main will limit the availability of the gravel turn around at the west end of William Drive. This work will affect large trucks and vehicles pulling trailers as these vehicles will need to make 3 point turns to turn around. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day Wednesday April 7th.
