Pottawatomie County, May 6, 2020 -- The positive COVID cases in Pottawatomie remains at 15, with 11 recovered and 4 active, reflecting no change. There are three tests pending, with a total of 268 being tested.
As mentioned in yesterday’s update, the anticipated length of each phase in the re-opening plans, for the state and county, is subject to change. The initial phase is at least 14 days. Therefore, the earliest phase II will start is Monday, May 18, 2020. The decision to extend Phase I, whether at the State or local level, is expected sometime next week, and will be based on the available data. We do anticipate more positive cases across the state. The number of cases requiring hospitalization, and COVID related fatalities will be among the data considered in determining the transition to the next phase. The Governor’s plan for re-opening the State, called “Ad Astra: A Plant to Reopen Kansas” is available at https://covid.ks.gov/ad-astra-a-plan-to-reopen-kansas/. The Pottawatomie County plan for Phase I (only the current phase is available) is available on our website at https://www.pottcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/3404/Phase-I-Re-Opening-Plan-Pott-County-Revised.
Many people are curious as to the effectiveness of masks in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Detailed information is available from the Mayo clinic at https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/in-depth/coronavirus-mask/art-20485449, and from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html. The short answer is yes. However, it is only one of many necessary steps. Additionally, the type of mask and proper wear are factors. Many people across the state, indeed across the country, are making masks from their homes. Local citizens have donated them to businesses in the County, and to our law enforcement agencies. If you need assistance in obtaining a mask, or wish to be provide masks, please contact us at PIO@pottcounty.org and we will try to match resources with need.
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.