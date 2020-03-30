Pottawatomie County, Kan. (March 30, 2020) — In this time of national concern, Pottawatomie County officials want to keep you updated on a daily basis in regards to COVID-19. Your safety, health and security is our top priority.
DAILY UPDATE: March 30, 2020
Cases in Kansas: 368
Cases in Pottawatomie County: 1 (one); at home recovering.
The Governor’s Executive Order No. 20-16, https://governor.kansas.gov/executive-order-no-20-16/, went into effect today, and will remain in effect until Saturday, April 19, 2020, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency relating to COVID-19 expires, whichever is earlier. Many businesses may appear to be non-essential, while actually providing essential resources or services for the citizens. Pottawatomie County fully embraces and adopts the spirit of the Governor’s executive order focusing on securing the health, safety and economic well-being of the residents of Pottawatomie County.
Trips to the store for essential items is an allowable reason to leave the home. However, we would like to remind people to only purchase what they need for their household. Other people need those items as well, and we should work together to ensure everyone has access to what they need.
Frequently Asked Question:
Q: Are religious services, such as mass, funerals, etc., still allowed?
A: Yes. Under the KEFF (Kansas Essential Functions Framework) 300, subsection 12B, citizens may meet to “Perform or attend religious or faith-based services or activities.” They are still encouraged to follow social distancing, and other preventative guidelines.
If you have specific questions you would like addressed, please e-mail them to pio@pottcounty.org. We will do the best we can to address your concerns.
Daily updates on COVID-19 and Pottawatomie County’s actions will be submitted and posted to a variety of news stations, newspapers, web-sites and social media. These updates will be posted around 4:00 p.m. daily until the pandemic is no longer an issue. Emergent messages will be posted immediately as they come to officials. You may elect to receive notice of these life-safety messages by signing up for the Everbridge NE Kansas Regional Notification System. If you wish to receive these alerts, please visit our website https://www.pottcounty.org/431/Emergency-Alerts and select the “Sign Up” icon. These messages are categorized as Community Information and Public Health alerts. If you have questions or need assistance with signing up, contact Emergency Management at 785-457-3358
Pottawatomie County Website: www.pottcounty.org
Facebook: @PottCountyKS
Twitter: @PTCountyKS
