The Pottawatomie County Health Department will be sponsoring a Drive Thru Flu Clinic, Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the Rec Center Parking Lot in Wamego.
Fill out paperwork on line - https://www.pottcounty.org/185/Immunizations by October 20 at 9pm for the clinic, otherwise forms will be available when you arrive.
Insurance will be billed for flu shots.
