April 8 -- Pottawatomie County reported a fifth case of COVID-19 this afternoon, according to the daily community update furnished by Crystal Malchose, county PIO.
There was no information on the location of the person within the county.
Malchose added the following information:
• If you have health questions related to COVID, please e-mail them to COVID@pottcounty.org. If you have specific questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, please e-mail them to PIO@pottcounty.org. We will do the best we can to address your concerns in a timely fashion.
• The members of the Pottawatomie County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continues to meet daily to maintain situational awareness of how the current pandemic is affecting our citizens. We meet at least weekly with other government representatives from Pottawatomie County municipalities; other updates with medical providers; daily briefings from the Governor, and other webinars, conference calls, and meetings as they arise.
• This is an every-changing situation, and we want to encourage citizens to continue practicing social distance, stay-at-home if possible, clean and sanitize. Everyone has a part to play in mitigating the spread of Coronavirus. These are life savings measures – not just for someone else in your community, but for your neighbor, your child, your parent, or yourself. Please take this seriously.
