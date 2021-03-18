Pott County: Moving to Phases 3 and 4 of the Kansas COVID-19 Vaccine Plan on 3/22/2021
State of Kansas
Pott. County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
298,904 (+686)
1,793 (+6) Per KDHE
1,802 (+3) Per PT County Health Dept
2 Active (no change); 1,800 Recovered
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
9,558 (+39)
0 (no change) current -PT County Health Dept
68 cumulative (+1), per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
4,837 (+2)
27 (no change)
per PT County Health Department
Total Tests
1,293,893 (+4,730)
7,278 (+25) per KDHE
6, 735(+19) per PT County Health Dept
Visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas for additional data.
COVID-19 Vaccine sign-ups: https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup or if you’d like assistance, call 785-457-1432. If you would like to confirm your name is on the list, please call, or e-mail pio@pottcounty.org.
As of today, March 17, 2021, the Kansas Department of Health Environment reports within the State of Kansas we have 596,162 people with their first done, and 298,283 people that have received both the first and second doses. This equates to more than 894,500 citizens in the State receiving at least the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. KDHE also reports that number reflects approximately 20.5% of Kansans have received at least one dose. More information on vaccines is available on the KDHE website at www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data.
Reminder that we are approaching National Poison Prevention Week. Recognized this year from March 21st – March 27th, the theme for this year’s event is “Prepare. Prevent. Protect.” The Poison Center at the University of Kansas Health System, and Safe Kids Kansas share information:
*Prepare – Save the Poison Control number 1-800-222-1222 in your phone in case of emergency.
*Prevent – More than 90% of poisonings happen in the home. Read and follow directions on labels, and lock away potentially harmful items in their original containers.
*Protect – Seconds count! Don’t wait to if it will be OK, call the poison control center immediately. All calls are free.
For more information about preventing accidental poisoning visit www.kansashealthsystem.com/poison and www.safekidskansas.org.
