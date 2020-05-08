Pottawatomie County, May 8, 2020 -- Pottawatomie County today reports 18 total positive COVID-19 cases, with four active and two probable. There are five tests pending.
With the State and County into the initial phase to re-open, these “Daily Updates” will change to Monday-Wednesday-Friday updates starting next week. This works with the change reported today, that KDHE will begin reporting numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays as of Monday, May 11, 2020. If a significant event, stark change in data, etc. occurs, a special update will be drafted and dispatched. Questions on the updates or postings may be sent to pio@pottcounty.org.
During the Governor’s press conference today, Dr. Norman, the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), discussed a study KDHE completed in collaboration with the KU School of Engineering. This study identified that genetic remains of COVID-19 is detectable in wastewater. Dr. Norman made it clear that this just the generic remains of the virus, not a contagion risk. Drinking water is not affected. This information is valuable as it may assist in identifying how widespread the virus is in a specific community. Only early stages of this study are complete, and much analysis is still necessary. More information about the study and what it means is available at https://www.ksal.com/state-ku-study-covid-19-detection-in-wastewater/.
Provided it is not extended, the first phase of “Ad Astra: The Plan to Reopen Kansas” ends on Sunday, May 17, 2020, with the second phase set to start Monday, May 18, 2020. The exact date will be included in the governor’s next Executive Order, expected sometime next week.
What is in Phase II? Among other openings, “The establishments specifically prohibited in stage one — places like fitness centers and barber shops — will be allowed to open, as long as they comply with the other baseline limitations.” View the governor’s plan for each phase at https://covid.ks.gov/ad-astra-a-plan-to-reopen-kansas/
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
