Pottawatomie County adopts KDHE/CDC quarantine guidance
Pottawatomie County Health Department will adopt CDC guidance published December 2, 2020, and opt into the state’s guidance of shortened quarantine as identified on the KDHE website December 8, 2020. The new guidance changes the quarantine for close contacts to end after day 10 if the person has no symptoms for Covid-19 during that time.
CDC had recommended a quarantine period of 14 days for close contact exposed to a positive or probable Covid-19 case. Based on new CDC guidance; KDHE, medical professionals, other Kansas county health officers are implementing the option of a shortened quarantine to 10 days as an acceptable alternative to the present 14 day quarantine.
This acceptable alternative begins Monday, December 14, 2020, in Pottawatomie County.
Quarantine can end after Day 10 without testing if no symptoms appear.
Individuals are responsible for monitoring their own temperature twice per day, and monitoring for Covid-19 symptoms daily. Quarantine is defined as staying home away from others, including family members; and only leaving your homestead for medical care and drive-thru pharmacy needs. Stay home, wear a mask and you’re your hands!
Close Contact of a positive person is defined as:
- • Anyone who was within 6 feet of the person for 10 consecutive minutes or more; or
- • Anyone who is living with or stayed overnight for at least one night in a house with the person; or
- • Direct contact with the infectious secretions of the person (for example – coughed or sneezed on; kissed; contact with a dirty tissue; shared a drinking glass, food, towels or other personal items.
These close contact individuals can have a shortened 10 Day Quarantine starting Monday.
Steps to follow:
• After known exposure, monitor yourself for symptoms daily and participate in Public Health monitoring for 10 full days.
• If you have no symptoms during the 10 days, you may be released from the quarantine without a test on Day 11.
PCHD and KDHE still recommend all exposed people self-monitor for fourteen (14) days from exposure and contact a healthcare provider if symptoms develop. Disease can still develop through day 14 after being exposed. Certain circumstances may still warrant the 14-day quarantine. Employers may still require employees to quarantine for 14-days, however may not allow less than 10 days.
Persons Not Eligible for Shortened Quarantine:
- • Residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities
- • Offender populations in Department of Corrections prisons
This alternate residual post-quarantine transmission risk is estimated to be about 1% with an upper limit of about 10% for the change to 14 days. (Options to Reduce Quarantine for Contacts of Persons with SARS-CoV-2 Infection Using Symptom Monitoring and Diagnostic Testing | CDC)
Remember: Stay Home if you have symptoms, and isolate away from your family.
Symptoms of Covid-19 include but are not limited to: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches headache, new loss of test or smell, sore throat, congestions or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
Contact Pottawatomie County Health Department for questions -785-457-3719 or covid@pottcounty.org.
