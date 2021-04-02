Many of Governor Laura Kelly’s executive orders related to COVID-19 were set to expire yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Earlier today she extended many of those orders, and they will remain in effect until rescinded, or until the statewide state of disaster emergency expires, whichever occurs earlier. One of those Executive Orders was 21-14 – which extended the “Establishing a face coverings protocol”, otherwise referred to as the facemask requirement. However, the Legislative Coordinating Council, on a 5-2 vote, revoked this order.
The Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners had planned a special meeting for tomorrow, Friday, April 2, 2021, to address the extended order. As that has now been revoked, the special meeting has been cancelled. The Board of Commissioners will next meet on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. as normally scheduled.
Full information on the Governor’s Executive Orders may be found at the Kansas Office of the Governor website https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/executive-orders/.
