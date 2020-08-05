Wednesday, Aug. 5
Pottawatomie County
Total Positive: 114 (+2) = 5 active, 109 Recovered, 12 pending*
Total hospitalizations 1 (Current known Pt. Co. hospitalization)
Related Deaths: 0
Total tests: 2,041 (+49)
Kansas
Total Positive: 29,717 (+841)
Total Hospitalizations: 1,821 (+39)
Related Deaths: 368 (+3)
Total tests: 308,718 (+879)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last update; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
With school preparing to start across the area, the Fire Marshalls’ office provided guidance to the various schools districts, reminding them crisis drills are set in state statute. As these are set by the state, this precludes their office from the ability to issue a variance on them. The tornado drills are required in September and March. If no in-person classes are in process during those months; the tornado drills are not required. If students and staff are in school buildings during those two months, conducting the tornado drills one class at a time is acceptable. Fire alarm drills need to be performed when and if staff and students are in the buildings. The three crisis drills are very flexible and can be completed with just staff, or even with an online presentation of some type. The legislature left it up to the individual districts to determine what their crisis drills look like.
The Health Department continues to field calls regarding the schools and re-opening plans. The Health Department, including the Health Officer, do not write these plans, but they do review them with the schools to ensure they cover specific areas. The re-opening dates for area schools are:
USD 320 Wamego – Sep. 3, 2020
USD 321 St. Mary’s – Aug. 27, 2020
USD 322 Onaga – Aug. 13, 2020
USD 323 Rock Creek – Aug. 20, 2020
USD 384 Olsburg Elem. – Aug. 26, 2020
Flint Hills Christian School – Aug. 19, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.