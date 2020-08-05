Practice wearing a mask

As most schools are requiring the wearing of face masks, it is strongly recommended to start working with your children now so they are prepared. 

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Pottawatomie County

Total Positive: 114 (+2) = 5 active, 109 Recovered, 12 pending*

Total hospitalizations 1 (Current known Pt. Co. hospitalization)

Related Deaths: 0

Total tests: 2,041 (+49)

Kansas

Total Positive: 29,717 (+841)

Total Hospitalizations: 1,821 (+39)

Related Deaths: 368 (+3)

Total tests: 308,718 (+879)

Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last update; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas

Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.

With school preparing to start across the area, the Fire Marshalls’ office provided guidance to the various schools districts, reminding them crisis drills are set in state statute. As these are set by the state, this precludes their office from the ability to issue a variance on them. The tornado drills are required in September and March. If no in-person classes are in process during those months; the tornado drills are not required. If students and staff are in school buildings during those two months, conducting the tornado drills one class at a time is acceptable. Fire alarm drills need to be performed when and if staff and students are in the buildings. The three crisis drills are very flexible and can be completed with just staff, or even with an online presentation of some type. The legislature left it up to the individual districts to determine what their crisis drills look like.

The Health Department continues to field calls regarding the schools and re-opening plans. The Health Department, including the Health Officer, do not write these plans, but they do review them with the schools to ensure they cover specific areas. The re-opening dates for area schools are:

  • USD 320 Wamego – Sep. 3, 2020

  • USD 321 St. Mary’s – Aug. 27, 2020

  • USD 322 Onaga – Aug. 13, 2020

  • USD 323 Rock Creek – Aug. 20, 2020

  • USD 384 Olsburg Elem. – Aug. 26, 2020

  • Flint Hills Christian School – Aug. 19, 2020

Please visit the individual school or district website, or contact them directly for additional information, and exact start dates for specific grades. As most schools are requiring the wearing of facemasks, it is strongly recommended to start working with your children now so they are prepared. Eileen Kennedy-Moore Ph.D., with Psychology Today offers some advice for parents: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/growing-friendships/202007/top-5-parent-concerns-about-kids-wearing-masks-0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.