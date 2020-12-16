Pottawatomie County has released the Dec. 16 Covid numbers. There are 45 active cases in the county (see chart).
Please note a change in reporting! The State of Kansas is assisting the Pottawatomie County Health Department in working active cases. Once the cases are transferred to the State, we no longer know how many are active, which are recovered, or which are pending. Therefore, those numbers will no longer be included in the update.
The City of Manhattan has officially extended their mask ordinance through April 1, 2021, unless revised or appealed before then. This does cover areas in both Riley and Pottawatomie Counties.
