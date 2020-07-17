Pottawatomie County Community Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
21,965 (+1,032)
96 (+0) = 5 Active; 91 Recovered
28 Pending*
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
1,453 (+60)
0
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
299 (+0)
0
Total Tests
249353 (+9,979)
1707 (+37)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last update; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
These are trying times for all of us. We learn new information daily, our lives have different schedules, and it is difficult to plan when we do not even know when school will start, or what it will look like when it does start! The Kansas Crisis Counseling Program offers information online at http://ksready.gov/ including online resource guides and toolkits to assist in finding available mental health resources for citizens and information for mental health needs during COVID-19.
BEWARE of people trying to take advantage of the current chaos. A local hospital reports someone calling in and saying they missed the results phone call, and needed to find out if they were positive or not. The hospital reviewed the record, and found the person’s test had not yet returned as either positive or negative. Other people have reported getting a phone call about test results, and they had not been tested. Please do NOT provide any personal information over the phone to someone you are not familiar with. Verify test results only with your primary care physician, or a verified employee of the Pottawatomie County Health Department (you may call the Health Department directly at 785-457-3719; or verify employment by calling Human Resources at 785-457-1432).
If you or someone you have been in contact with tests positive for COVID-19, what is the timeframe for isolation or quarantine? Attached is a chart that breaks down that information. What is the difference between “isolation” and “quarantine”, and how are they different from social distancing? That is the topic for Covid Corner #4, coming soon!
KDHE has removed the states of Arkansas, Alabama, and South Carolina from the travel quarantine list. For a current list of states on the list, and the affected dates, please visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/175/Travel-Exposure-Related-Isolation-Quaran
